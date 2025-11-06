Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

