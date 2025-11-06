Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.