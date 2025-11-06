Assetmark Inc. Sells 20,448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

