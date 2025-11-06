Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,723 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $8,437,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $177,519.74. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,989,576 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.98.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

