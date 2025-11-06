Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after purchasing an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 169,016 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,896,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $27,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,654.70. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,003 shares of company stock worth $10,857,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

APPF stock opened at $257.50 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $326.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average is $245.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

