AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $203,375,000. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $705,398,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $14,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 2.46. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

