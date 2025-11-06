Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $16.05 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

