Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $775,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.