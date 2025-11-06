B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for NPK International

Get NPK International alerts:

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for NPK International in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

NPKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings cut NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NPK International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NPKI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. NPK International has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other NPK International news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $76,127.55. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 79,914 shares of company stock worth $819,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $51,903,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,341,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $23,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

