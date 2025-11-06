Ballast Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPM stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

