Banco Santander S.A. Has $120.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $120,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

