Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $356.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FLUT opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. This represents a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.