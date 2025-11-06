Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

