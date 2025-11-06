Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.7%

SW opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

