Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 823.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

