Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 512.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

