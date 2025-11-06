BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $662,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,354.16. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $132,113.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,493 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,499.30. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 712,271 shares of company stock worth $37,631,985 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

