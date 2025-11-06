BWS Financial Estimates Hawkins’ Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – BWS Financial dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Hawkins by 93.3% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek acquired 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

