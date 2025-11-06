Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Carvana stock opened at $309.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 753,475 shares of company stock worth $268,535,378 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

