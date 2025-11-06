Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.