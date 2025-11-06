Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 206.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACC. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $465.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total value of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,143,626.73. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,697 shares of company stock worth $6,981,255. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $451.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.71. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $425.15 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.67. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

