Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 626,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the purchase, the insider owned 8,271,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,420,966.20. This represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,874,057 shares of company stock worth $13,325,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.07. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

