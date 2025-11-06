Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,145 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

