Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

