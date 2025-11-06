Darden Wealth Group Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

