Defender Capital LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

