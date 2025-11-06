Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

