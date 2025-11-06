Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 5.2%

DAL opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.