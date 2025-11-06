Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 192.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 337,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

