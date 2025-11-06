Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

