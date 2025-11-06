Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,551,577 shares of company stock valued at $637,612,687. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

