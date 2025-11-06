Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 126.7% in the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 738,885 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.10%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

