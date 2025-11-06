Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 202,787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,110,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

