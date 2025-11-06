Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

