Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rentokil Initial Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
