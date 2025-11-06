Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 209,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

BATS FLBL opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

