Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.42 Million Stake in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 764.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 835,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Globant by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 999,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,716,000 after purchasing an additional 745,848 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Globant by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,583,000 after buying an additional 554,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 233,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

