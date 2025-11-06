Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2%

IEX stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

