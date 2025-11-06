Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,756 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 409,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 121.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 356,094 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Research raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

