Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $7,077,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

