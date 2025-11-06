Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,868 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 70.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

