Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,901 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $419,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,550.92. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,688 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXI opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $247.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

