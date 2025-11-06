Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,086.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Stories

