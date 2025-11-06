EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 8.36%.EverQuote’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $126,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,574.20. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $41,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,610.82. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496 over the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in EverQuote by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverQuote by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EverQuote by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.