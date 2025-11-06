EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.53. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $126,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,574.20. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,582.76. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $15,363,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $11,621,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,170,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

