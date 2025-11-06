Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $486.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average of $308.97. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 151.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

