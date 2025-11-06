Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,126 shares of company stock valued at $70,145,792. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $635.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

