Forte Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.14. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

