Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 292.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE FBRT opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $845.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.50%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

