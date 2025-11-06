Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

