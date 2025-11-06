Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3,577.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 798,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

